Erdogan Awaits PKK Disbandment for Political Dialogues

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced that the onset of political dialogue on pending issues is contingent upon the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fulfilling its vow to disarm and disband.

Addressing members of the ruling AK Party in the Turkish Parliament, Erdogan outlined the necessity of PKK-affiliated groups in Syria and Europe to follow suit in disbandment, much like the PKK itself.

Erdogan stressed that resolving these deep-seated issues is critical for ensuring that comprehensive political discussions can commence meaningfully.

