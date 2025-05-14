Left Menu

Erdogan Awaits PKK Disbandment for Political Dialogues

Turkish President Erdogan indicated that political discussions on unresolved issues will proceed after the PKK militant group disarms and disbands. He emphasized that it is essential for PKK affiliates in Syria and Europe to make similar moves, echoing the disbandment plans of the PKK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:42 IST
Erdogan Awaits PKK Disbandment for Political Dialogues
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced that the onset of political dialogue on pending issues is contingent upon the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fulfilling its vow to disarm and disband.

Addressing members of the ruling AK Party in the Turkish Parliament, Erdogan outlined the necessity of PKK-affiliated groups in Syria and Europe to follow suit in disbandment, much like the PKK itself.

Erdogan stressed that resolving these deep-seated issues is critical for ensuring that comprehensive political discussions can commence meaningfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025