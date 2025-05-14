Sachin Pilot Calls for Minister's Removal Over Disrespectful Comments

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Sachin Pilot has strongly condemned the objectionable remarks made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, an officer of the Indian Army who co-led media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

Pilot deemed the disrespect towards Colonel Qureshi as completely unacceptable and urged for immediate actions. He demanded the minister's removal from the cabinet and called for a public apology from the BJP's top leadership.

According to Pilot, comments like these tarnish the dignity of the Indian Armed Forces and undermine the respect owed to soldiers. He stressed the necessity of maintaining the highest standards of respect for military personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)