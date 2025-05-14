Chandrakant Patil Quashes NCP Merger Speculation

In an assertive move, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil has dismissed swirling rumors about a potential merger between two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). According to Patil, speculation surrounding the merger has never yielded any concrete action, remaining merely a point of discussion.

Talks of the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) led by his uncle Sharad Pawar uniting gained momentum following remarks by Sharad Pawar suggesting that it was up to working president Supriya Sule and Ajit to decide the course ahead. However, Patil emphasized that such speculation has never come to fruition.

The NCP, a party historically dominated by Sharad Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule, and nephew Ajit Pawar, experienced a split in July 2023. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar managed to retain the official party name and symbol, further complicating the political landscape for the Sharad Pawar faction.

(With inputs from agencies.)