Historic U.S.-Syria Diplomatic Shift: Trump Meets Sharaa for Potential New Alliances

U.S. President Donald Trump met Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia, urging him to normalize relations with Israel following a U.S. decision to lift sanctions on Syria. The move aims to pave the way for Syria's economic recovery, despite opposition from Israel. Trump's Gulf tour includes major investment deals.

Updated: 14-05-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:30 IST
Donald Trump

In a surprising diplomatic maneuver, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Trump urged Sharaa to normalize relations with Israel, following a U.S. announcement lifting sanctions on Syria. This marks a significant policy shift, despite Israeli suspicions regarding Sharaa's past ties to al Qaeda.

The meeting, attended virtually by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is part of Trump's agenda to encourage more countries to join the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords. These accords previously facilitated Israel's normalization of relations with several Arab nations. However, efforts to include Saudi Arabia have slowed due to the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The removal of U.S. sanctions is poised to enhance foreign investment and humanitarian efforts in Syria, aiding the country's recovery from a protracted civil war. Meanwhile, Trump's Gulf tour highlights major business deals with Saudi Arabia and expected investments from Qatar, underscoring the economic dimension of U.S. foreign policy.

