Ukraine Awaits Putin's Decision for Peace Talks

Ukraine's leadership is contemplating its future in peace negotiations based on Russian President Vladimir Putin's potential attendance in Turkey. The Ukrainian diplomatic source indicates that the country's actions will be determined by Putin's willingness to join discussions in Istanbul.

Updated: 14-05-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:33 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is poised to decide on its next move regarding peace talks in Turkey, contingent on Russian President Vladimir Putin's willingness to participate. A Ukrainian diplomatic source disclosed this information to Reuters on Wednesday.

The source mentioned that the leadership's decision heavily relies on whether Putin is hesitant to travel to Istanbul. This will guide Ukraine's strategy for the peace process.

The situation remains fluid, with the outcome dependent on Moscow's response, as reported by Tom Balmforth and penned by Olena Harmash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

