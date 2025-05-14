Ukraine Awaits Putin's Decision for Peace Talks
Ukraine's leadership is contemplating its future in peace negotiations based on Russian President Vladimir Putin's potential attendance in Turkey. The Ukrainian diplomatic source indicates that the country's actions will be determined by Putin's willingness to join discussions in Istanbul.
Ukraine is poised to decide on its next move regarding peace talks in Turkey, contingent on Russian President Vladimir Putin's willingness to participate. A Ukrainian diplomatic source disclosed this information to Reuters on Wednesday.
The source mentioned that the leadership's decision heavily relies on whether Putin is hesitant to travel to Istanbul. This will guide Ukraine's strategy for the peace process.
The situation remains fluid, with the outcome dependent on Moscow's response, as reported by Tom Balmforth and penned by Olena Harmash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
