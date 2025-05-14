Rising Tensions: Indian-Pakistani Military Clash Claims More Lives
The recent conflict between India and Pakistan has led to the deaths of 13 Pakistani military personnel. This was after India executed precision strikes in response to a terror incident. The skirmishes ended after intense cross-border actions. Two additional soldiers recently succumbed to injuries.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In the wake of recent confrontations between India and Pakistan, the death toll of Pakistani military personnel has risen to 13, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations of Pakistan.
The latest casualties were confirmed as Havaldar Muhammad Naveed from the Pakistan Army and Senior Technician Muhammad Ayaz from the Pakistan Air Force. Their deaths were due to severe injuries sustained during the conflict.
The military operations between the two nations escalated after India's 'Operation Sindoor,' a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and subsequent skirmishes initiated by Pakistan. The hostilities concluded after four days of cross-border exchanges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Warns of Imminent Indian Military Strike
Tribute Paid to Fallen Soldiers by Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India
Joint Military Operation in Yemen: A Tactical Overview
India's Resolve: Unleashing Military Might Against Pahalgam Attack