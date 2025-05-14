Rising Tensions: Indian-Pakistani Military Clash Claims More Lives

In the wake of recent confrontations between India and Pakistan, the death toll of Pakistani military personnel has risen to 13, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations of Pakistan.

The latest casualties were confirmed as Havaldar Muhammad Naveed from the Pakistan Army and Senior Technician Muhammad Ayaz from the Pakistan Air Force. Their deaths were due to severe injuries sustained during the conflict.

The military operations between the two nations escalated after India's 'Operation Sindoor,' a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and subsequent skirmishes initiated by Pakistan. The hostilities concluded after four days of cross-border exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)