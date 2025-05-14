Argentina Tightens Migration Controls Under Milei's Leadership
Argentine President Javier Milei announced stricter migration controls, including barring individuals with criminal records and mandating health insurance for travelers. These measures aim to ensure public funds are allocated to taxpayers.
Updated: 14-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:00 IST
In a move to tighten migration controls, Argentine President Javier Milei issued a decree this Wednesday.
The decree enforces stricter regulations, notably barring individuals with criminal records from entering the country and requiring travelers to possess health insurance.
Milei's office highlighted that these steps are geared towards safeguarding public funds for the benefit of taxpayers within the nation.
