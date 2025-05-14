Poland Uncovers Potential Election Interference via Facebook Ads

Poland announced a potential election interference through foreign-financed advertisements on Facebook, amid preparations for its presidential election. The assertion was contested by Meta, Facebook's parent company.

Three major candidates are involved in Poland's presidential race, with accusations of foreign meddling centering on political ads that reportedly outspent genuine election campaigns, according to Poland's NASK Disinformation Analysis Center.

The center claims these ads may have been tactics to undermine candidates by ostensibly supporting them. Poland's Internal Security Agency is investigating further, with Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski citing Russia as a suspected source.

