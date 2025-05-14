Poland Uncovers Potential Election Interference via Facebook Ads
Poland has identified potential foreign-financed ads on Facebook that may interfere with its presidential election. NASK reports these ads, possibly supporting candidate Trzaskowski but harming him, have more spending than any election committee. Facebook disputes foreign meddling claims, asserting the ads are locally managed.
Poland announced a potential election interference through foreign-financed advertisements on Facebook, amid preparations for its presidential election. The assertion was contested by Meta, Facebook's parent company.
Three major candidates are involved in Poland's presidential race, with accusations of foreign meddling centering on political ads that reportedly outspent genuine election campaigns, according to Poland's NASK Disinformation Analysis Center.
The center claims these ads may have been tactics to undermine candidates by ostensibly supporting them. Poland's Internal Security Agency is investigating further, with Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski citing Russia as a suspected source.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- election
- interference
- NASK
- Trzaskowski
- ads
- Meta
- cybersecurity
- misinformation
ALSO READ
Canadian Elections 2023: A Nation at the Crossroads
Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future
Uttar Pradesh Leads the Way in Deporting Illegally Residing Foreign Nationals
Chris Bishop Heads to Sydney to Boost NZ's Infrastructure Investment
Suchitra Academy Leads with Global Education through Cambridge and IGCSE Integration