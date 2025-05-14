Friedrich Merz's Bold Stance: Revamping German Defense Amid Global Tensions

Germany's freshly elected Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, delivered a compelling address to parliament, underscoring the critical need for unity in the West regarding the Ukraine situation. Merz committed to bolstering Germany's military might, aiming to transform it into Europe's foremost conventional force.

In his impactful speech, Merz not only scrutinized Russia's aggressive maneuvers—citing state-sponsored violence and cyberattacks—but also expressed concern over the tightening ties between Russia and China. He underscored the significance of safeguarding free navigation and secure trade routes.

Economically, Merz pledged to mitigate Trump's tariff policies threatening Germany's economy by fostering more trade agreements. His administration plans to reduce red tape, lower energy costs, and support infrastructure to reignite economic growth. While immigration remained a contentious topic, it was briefly addressed, with promises of increased border security and adherence to EU laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)