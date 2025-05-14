Left Menu

Friedrich Merz's Bold Stance: Revamping German Defense Amid Global Tensions

New German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the importance of a unified Western response to the Ukraine crisis, pledging to strengthen Germany's military and address economic challenges. He criticized Russia's actions and called for cohesive global trade relations, aiming to position Germany as a formidable force on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:27 IST
Friedrich Merz's Bold Stance: Revamping German Defense Amid Global Tensions

Germany's freshly elected Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, delivered a compelling address to parliament, underscoring the critical need for unity in the West regarding the Ukraine situation. Merz committed to bolstering Germany's military might, aiming to transform it into Europe's foremost conventional force.

In his impactful speech, Merz not only scrutinized Russia's aggressive maneuvers—citing state-sponsored violence and cyberattacks—but also expressed concern over the tightening ties between Russia and China. He underscored the significance of safeguarding free navigation and secure trade routes.

Economically, Merz pledged to mitigate Trump's tariff policies threatening Germany's economy by fostering more trade agreements. His administration plans to reduce red tape, lower energy costs, and support infrastructure to reignite economic growth. While immigration remained a contentious topic, it was briefly addressed, with promises of increased border security and adherence to EU laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025