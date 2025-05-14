Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Canada's Anand Criticizes Israel Over Gaza Food Blockade

New Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand criticized Israel for using food as a political tool in Gaza, urging for a ceasefire with Hamas. She emphasized the devastating impact on Palestinians and reiterated Canada's commitment to a two-state solution. The Israeli campaign has left Gaza near famine, with both sides trading accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:42 IST
Tensions Rise as Canada's Anand Criticizes Israel Over Gaza Food Blockade
Anita Anand
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a pointed critique on Wednesday, Canada's newly appointed Foreign Minister Anita Anand accused Israel of leveraging food scarcity as a political instrument in its ongoing Gaza incursion. Her remarks come amid escalating tensions and highlight the urgent call for a refreshed ceasefire with Hamas, the dominant group in the region.

Addressing reporters before a cabinet meeting, Anand condemned the continuation of food manipulation, stating, "Over 50,000 people have died as a result... Using food as a political tool is simply unacceptable." She reaffirmed Canada's advocacy for a sustained ceasefire and a two-state resolution to the conflict.

The Israeli military offensive, which has claimed more than 52,900 Palestinian lives according to health officials, runs parallel to allegations of Hamas misappropriating civilian aid. This complex humanitarian crisis unfolds as Israel refutes famine risks, intensifying the geopolitical friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025