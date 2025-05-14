Tensions Rise as Canada's Anand Criticizes Israel Over Gaza Food Blockade

In a pointed critique on Wednesday, Canada's newly appointed Foreign Minister Anita Anand accused Israel of leveraging food scarcity as a political instrument in its ongoing Gaza incursion. Her remarks come amid escalating tensions and highlight the urgent call for a refreshed ceasefire with Hamas, the dominant group in the region.

Addressing reporters before a cabinet meeting, Anand condemned the continuation of food manipulation, stating, "Over 50,000 people have died as a result... Using food as a political tool is simply unacceptable." She reaffirmed Canada's advocacy for a sustained ceasefire and a two-state resolution to the conflict.

The Israeli military offensive, which has claimed more than 52,900 Palestinian lives according to health officials, runs parallel to allegations of Hamas misappropriating civilian aid. This complex humanitarian crisis unfolds as Israel refutes famine risks, intensifying the geopolitical friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)