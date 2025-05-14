Tensions Rise as Canada's Anand Criticizes Israel Over Gaza Food Blockade
New Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand criticized Israel for using food as a political tool in Gaza, urging for a ceasefire with Hamas. She emphasized the devastating impact on Palestinians and reiterated Canada's commitment to a two-state solution. The Israeli campaign has left Gaza near famine, with both sides trading accusations.
- Country:
- Canada
In a pointed critique on Wednesday, Canada's newly appointed Foreign Minister Anita Anand accused Israel of leveraging food scarcity as a political instrument in its ongoing Gaza incursion. Her remarks come amid escalating tensions and highlight the urgent call for a refreshed ceasefire with Hamas, the dominant group in the region.
Addressing reporters before a cabinet meeting, Anand condemned the continuation of food manipulation, stating, "Over 50,000 people have died as a result... Using food as a political tool is simply unacceptable." She reaffirmed Canada's advocacy for a sustained ceasefire and a two-state resolution to the conflict.
The Israeli military offensive, which has claimed more than 52,900 Palestinian lives according to health officials, runs parallel to allegations of Hamas misappropriating civilian aid. This complex humanitarian crisis unfolds as Israel refutes famine risks, intensifying the geopolitical friction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anita Anand
- Canada
- Israel
- Gaza
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- food blockade
- political tool
- two-state solution
- famine
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate as Russia's Ceasefire Deemed Deceptive
Ukraine-Russia Peace Stalemate Amid Ceasefire Proposal
Zelenskiy Urges Immediate Ceasefire Amid Russia Tensions
Jammu and Kashmir Villages on High Alert Amid Ceasefire Violations
Ukraine Open to Peace Talks When Moscow Commits to Real Ceasefire