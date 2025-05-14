Congress Demands Dismissal of BJP Minister Over Controversial Remarks
The Congress party has increased pressure on the ruling BJP to dismiss Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah after the Madhya Pradesh High Court took action against him for inappropriate remarks concerning Colonel Sofia Qureshi. The situation has escalated, highlighting issues of respect and justice for women.
- Country:
- India
The Congress intensified its demands for the removal of Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah after the Madhya Pradesh High Court took action against him over controversial remarks about Colonel Sofia Qureshi.
According to state Congress President Jitu Patwari, the HC's decision reflects not just an individual's conduct but a wider mindset that engenders division and undermines women's respect.
The court labeled Shah's comments as "dangerous" and "scurrilous" and instructed the police to file an FIR alleging that the comments promote enmity. The incident has been portrayed as a matter of justice, societal respect, and constitutional adherence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Dispute Erupts: Congress Leaders Clash Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks
Political Firestorm: BJP and Congress Clash Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Remarks
Maharashtra Governor Criticizes Opposition Over Pahalgam Remarks
RSS Leader Calls for Armed Self-Defense: Controversial Remarks Stir Debate
Adityanath Critiques SP on Pahalgam Attack Remarks