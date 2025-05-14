Left Menu

Congress Demands Dismissal of BJP Minister Over Controversial Remarks

The Congress party has increased pressure on the ruling BJP to dismiss Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah after the Madhya Pradesh High Court took action against him for inappropriate remarks concerning Colonel Sofia Qureshi. The situation has escalated, highlighting issues of respect and justice for women.

Bhopal | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:57 IST
  India

The Congress intensified its demands for the removal of Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah after the Madhya Pradesh High Court took action against him over controversial remarks about Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

According to state Congress President Jitu Patwari, the HC's decision reflects not just an individual's conduct but a wider mindset that engenders division and undermines women's respect.

The court labeled Shah's comments as "dangerous" and "scurrilous" and instructed the police to file an FIR alleging that the comments promote enmity. The incident has been portrayed as a matter of justice, societal respect, and constitutional adherence.

