Congress Demands Dismissal of BJP Minister Over Controversial Remarks

The Congress intensified its demands for the removal of Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah after the Madhya Pradesh High Court took action against him over controversial remarks about Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

According to state Congress President Jitu Patwari, the HC's decision reflects not just an individual's conduct but a wider mindset that engenders division and undermines women's respect.

The court labeled Shah's comments as "dangerous" and "scurrilous" and instructed the police to file an FIR alleging that the comments promote enmity. The incident has been portrayed as a matter of justice, societal respect, and constitutional adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)