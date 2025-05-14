Tiranga Yatra Celebrates Operation Sindoor's Triumph

The Bihar BJP launched the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Patna on Wednesday to honor the success of Operation Sindoor, with party president Dilip Jaiswal leading a large group of participants through the city.

The procession, which began at Maharana Pratap's statue and ended at Kargil Chowk, featured prominent figures like Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Bihar JD(U) chief Umesh Kushwaha, alongside ministers and party workers.

Throughout the event, participants brandished the national flag, expressing solidarity with the military and underscoring national unity, while Jaiswal emphasized the apolitical nature of the yatra and its focus on patriotism and unity across communities.

