Tiranga Yatra Celebrates Operation Sindoor's Triumph
The Bihar BJP conducted 'Tiranga Yatra' in Patna, celebrating Operation Sindoor's success against terrorism. Led by state president Dilip Jaiswal, key figures participated, promoting unity and patriotism. The event honors India's armed forces and aims to connect with citizens, transcending political boundaries.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar BJP launched the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Patna on Wednesday to honor the success of Operation Sindoor, with party president Dilip Jaiswal leading a large group of participants through the city.
The procession, which began at Maharana Pratap's statue and ended at Kargil Chowk, featured prominent figures like Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Bihar JD(U) chief Umesh Kushwaha, alongside ministers and party workers.
Throughout the event, participants brandished the national flag, expressing solidarity with the military and underscoring national unity, while Jaiswal emphasized the apolitical nature of the yatra and its focus on patriotism and unity across communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unity in Grief: Opposition Calls for Special Session on Pahalgam Attack
Call for Unity: Special Parliament Session Demanded Post Pahalgam Attack
Political Tensions Flare Over Security Lapse at Karnataka Rally
Cardinal Becciu Withdraws from Vatican Conclave: A Decision for Church Unity
Truecaller Unveils Scamfeed: A New Community-Driven Defense Against Digital Fraud