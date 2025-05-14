Left Menu

Tiranga Yatra Celebrates Operation Sindoor's Triumph

The Bihar BJP conducted 'Tiranga Yatra' in Patna, celebrating Operation Sindoor's success against terrorism. Led by state president Dilip Jaiswal, key figures participated, promoting unity and patriotism. The event honors India's armed forces and aims to connect with citizens, transcending political boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:17 IST
Tiranga Yatra Celebrates Operation Sindoor's Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar BJP launched the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Patna on Wednesday to honor the success of Operation Sindoor, with party president Dilip Jaiswal leading a large group of participants through the city.

The procession, which began at Maharana Pratap's statue and ended at Kargil Chowk, featured prominent figures like Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Bihar JD(U) chief Umesh Kushwaha, alongside ministers and party workers.

Throughout the event, participants brandished the national flag, expressing solidarity with the military and underscoring national unity, while Jaiswal emphasized the apolitical nature of the yatra and its focus on patriotism and unity across communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025