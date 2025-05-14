Venezuelan Toddler's Return: A Controversial Repatriation

In a move shrouded in controversy and political intrigue, a Venezuelan toddler separated from her parents at the U.S.-Mexico border has been returned to Venezuela. The reunion, televised on state channels, featured First Lady Cilia Flores holding the child upon arrival at Caracas' international airport.

Major figures in Venezuela's government repeatedly called for the return of Maikelys Espinoza Bernal, who had been living in the U.S. since her parents' deportation. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello hailed the child's return as a significant victory, despite the challenges leading up to the reunion.

Accusations against the toddler's parents, including alleged involvement in criminal activities, have been strongly denied by their family. Meanwhile, the return of the child coincides with speculations of political deals linked to the departure of opposition figures from Venezuela, adding layers of complexity to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)