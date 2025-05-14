Toddler's Return to Venezuela Sparks Questions Amid Controversies

A Venezuelan toddler, separated from her deported parents after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, has returned to Venezuela. President Nicolas Maduro expressed gratitude towards U.S. President Donald Trump for facilitating her return.

Venezuelan officials, amidst their country's strained relations with the U.S., had repeatedly called for the return of two-year-old Maikelys Espinoza Bernal. Her father is alleged to be involved with a notorious prison gang, although his family denies the accusations.

Speculations arise about the possible connections between the toddler's return and the recent departure of opposition members from Venezuela. The U.S. administration and Venezuelan government have not clarified the circumstances surrounding these developments, raising further questions.

(With inputs from agencies.)