Toddler's Return to Venezuela Sparks Questions Amid Controversies
A Venezuelan toddler, Maikelys Espinoza Bernal, returned to Venezuela after her parents were deported from the U.S. President Nicolas Maduro thanked U.S. President Trump for the child's return. Her father, accused of leading a prison gang, is detained in El Salvador, while the family denies all allegations.
A Venezuelan toddler, separated from her deported parents after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, has returned to Venezuela. President Nicolas Maduro expressed gratitude towards U.S. President Donald Trump for facilitating her return.
Venezuelan officials, amidst their country's strained relations with the U.S., had repeatedly called for the return of two-year-old Maikelys Espinoza Bernal. Her father is alleged to be involved with a notorious prison gang, although his family denies the accusations.
Speculations arise about the possible connections between the toddler's return and the recent departure of opposition members from Venezuela. The U.S. administration and Venezuelan government have not clarified the circumstances surrounding these developments, raising further questions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Compassion in Deportation Decision
Controversial Deportations of Pakistani Nationals from Jammu and Kashmir
Last Pakistani Deportation: Maryam's Emotional Appeal
Deportation in J&K: A Mother's Story Amid Tensions
Complex Deportation Process Set in Motion for Pakistani Women in Kashmir