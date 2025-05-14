Left Menu

Uma Bharti Calls for Minister's Ouster Amid Controversy

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has demanded the immediate sacking of Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi. The High Court has ordered an FIR against Shah for promoting enmity, while Bharti remains among the few to publicly denounce his statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:51 IST
In a decisive move, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has called for the immediate dismissal of her party colleague and Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah. The demand comes as Shah's remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi have sparked a national outcry and led to a High Court directive for an FIR against him.

Bharti stands as one of the few voices within the party to openly critique Shah's comments after the High Court condemned his statements as 'dangerous' and 'scurrilous.' The court has labeled his language against the army officer as gutter-like, underlining the gravity of the situation.

Vijay Shah's contentious remarks have drawn sharp criticism, likening Col Qureshi to a 'sister of terrorists' amid sensitive military operations in Pakistan. As public scrutiny intensifies, the minister has offered to apologize but maintains a defensive position regarding his controversial rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

