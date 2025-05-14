Left Menu

Boosting Punjab's Border Districts: Economic Stimulus and Security Overhaul Recommended

Partap Singh Bajwa urged the Centre for an economic stimulus package to revitalize Punjab's six border districts. Proposals include tax holidays, subsidised power, and village defence committees. These measures aim to attract investment, create jobs, and bolster security amid rising drone incursions and narco-terrorism threats.

Partap Singh Bajwa
In a recent appeal to the central government, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has called for an economic stimulus package aimed at the six border districts of Punjab. These districts, which include Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Amritsar, are pivotal to the state's agricultural output yet lag in industrial development.

Bajwa emphasized the potential long-term benefits of tax holidays similar to those previously offered in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. These incentives could attract significant investments and establish industrial units, promoting job creation in a region battling high unemployment rates. He further suggested measures like subsidised power and land allocations to aid small and medium enterprises.

On the security front, Bajwa proposed the establishment of village defence committees within five kilometers of the India-Pakistan border. These committees would play a crucial role in supporting security forces against drug trafficking and espionage efforts, with trained volunteers receiving stipends and insurance. Such initiatives aim to fortify border security while also providing vital skill development opportunities for local youth.

