Venezuelan Toddler's Journey: A Tale of Deportation and Reunification

A Venezuelan toddler, caught in the crossfire of international deportation policies, was reunited with her mother in Caracas on Wednesday. The two-year-old girl was separated from her parents by US authorities, who deported her mother to Venezuela amid allegations of gang affiliations.

State television aired footage of Venezuela's first lady, Cilia Flores, welcoming the child at the airport before handing her over to her mother at the presidential palace. The family separation has been denounced by Venezuelan officials as a form of kidnapping.

Amid escalating US-Venezuela tensions, the Trump administration has maintained that the girl's parents are linked to the Tren de Aragua gang. However, evidence for these claims remains scant, with deportations continuing under newly enforced immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)