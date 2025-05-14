Left Menu

Venezuelan Toddler's Journey: A Tale of Deportation and Reunification

A two-year-old girl reunites with her mother in Venezuela after being deported from the US. The separation, criticized as kidnapping, stemmed from unproven claims linking her parents to the Tren de Aragua gang. The move marks a shift in Maduro's immigration stance amid US-Venezuela tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Venezuela

A Venezuelan toddler, caught in the crossfire of international deportation policies, was reunited with her mother in Caracas on Wednesday. The two-year-old girl was separated from her parents by US authorities, who deported her mother to Venezuela amid allegations of gang affiliations.

State television aired footage of Venezuela's first lady, Cilia Flores, welcoming the child at the airport before handing her over to her mother at the presidential palace. The family separation has been denounced by Venezuelan officials as a form of kidnapping.

Amid escalating US-Venezuela tensions, the Trump administration has maintained that the girl's parents are linked to the Tren de Aragua gang. However, evidence for these claims remains scant, with deportations continuing under newly enforced immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

