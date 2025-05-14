Operation Sindoor: Showcasing India's Military Might and Synergy

The top brass of the Indian military spotlighted the crucial synergy among the Army, Air Force, and Navy during Operation Sindoor at a significant assembly of veterans and think-tank representatives on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, alongside commanders of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, delivered insights into this decisive military mission.

The gathering, held at Delhi Cantonment's Manekshaw Centre, emphasized strategic guidance and the successful execution of modern multi-domain operations. Discussions also covered challenges posed by relentless misinformation campaigns, as underscored by Lt Gen D S Rana during a closed briefing.

Indian forces launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan. The military campaign redefined India-Pakistan relations through its impactful and superior military strategy, eventually leading to a ceasefire agreement.

