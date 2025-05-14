Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Showcasing India's Military Might and Synergy

During a high-level meeting on Operation Sindoor, Indian military leaders highlighted the synergy between the Army, Air Force, and Navy. This operation redefined India-Pakistan relations, showcasing military superiority and strategic cooperation. The gathering also addressed misinformation campaigns affecting regional peace and the successful execution of retaliatory strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:17 IST
Operation Sindoor: Showcasing India's Military Might and Synergy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The top brass of the Indian military spotlighted the crucial synergy among the Army, Air Force, and Navy during Operation Sindoor at a significant assembly of veterans and think-tank representatives on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, alongside commanders of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, delivered insights into this decisive military mission.

The gathering, held at Delhi Cantonment's Manekshaw Centre, emphasized strategic guidance and the successful execution of modern multi-domain operations. Discussions also covered challenges posed by relentless misinformation campaigns, as underscored by Lt Gen D S Rana during a closed briefing.

Indian forces launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan. The military campaign redefined India-Pakistan relations through its impactful and superior military strategy, eventually leading to a ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025