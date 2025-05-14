Controversial Cuts and Vaccine Debates at Kennedy's Congressional Testimony

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now serving as the U.S. Health Secretary, defended his department's strategic cuts and workforce reductions during his inaugural Congressional testimony. Amidst pressing queries, Kennedy addressed budget allocations amid a measles outbreak.

Kennedy's tenure has been marked by significant job cuts, part of the Trump administration's initiative to downsize federal operations. Acknowledged for his controversial views on vaccines, Kennedy emphasized assessing environmental factors in autism and chronic disease management.

Amid criticism, Kennedy's narrative defended the restructuring as focused on efficiency. Audience reactions highlighted pointed dissent on his vaccine perspective, underscoring broader debates on public health priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)