Controversial Cuts and Vaccine Debates at Kennedy's Congressional Testimony

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Health Secretary, faced scrutiny over budget cuts and vaccine stance during his first Congressional testimony. Proposals include significant cuts impacting public health infrastructure. His vaccine skepticism sparked debate, as critics labeled reductions as damaging while Kennedy emphasized efficiency and fraud reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:30 IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now serving as the U.S. Health Secretary, defended his department's strategic cuts and workforce reductions during his inaugural Congressional testimony. Amidst pressing queries, Kennedy addressed budget allocations amid a measles outbreak.

Kennedy's tenure has been marked by significant job cuts, part of the Trump administration's initiative to downsize federal operations. Acknowledged for his controversial views on vaccines, Kennedy emphasized assessing environmental factors in autism and chronic disease management.

Amid criticism, Kennedy's narrative defended the restructuring as focused on efficiency. Audience reactions highlighted pointed dissent on his vaccine perspective, underscoring broader debates on public health priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

