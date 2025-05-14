Left Menu

Trump's Bold Middle East Diplomacy: Seeking Peace with Iran and Beyond

President Donald Trump emphasizes a deal with Iran to halt its nuclear program and support for proxy groups. During a Middle East tour, he stresses the need to end Iran's proxy wars and his vision for a Hezbollah-free future. Talks with Qatar and Syria reveal a broader geopolitical strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:33 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Qatar

In a decisive diplomatic move, President Donald Trump has reiterated his intent to negotiate a deal with Iran aimed at curtailing its nuclear ambitions and support for proxy groups across the Middle East. Speaking during his regional tour, Trump stressed that Tehran's backing of proxy wars must cease for any agreement to materialize.

Trump held talks with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where he expressed cautious optimism about potential outcomes from discussions with Tehran, emphasizing cooperation on various strategic levels. The two leaders put pen to paper on a series of agreements, notably including a $96 billion deal involving US giant Boeing and Qatar Airways.

Additionally, Trump advocated for lifting sanctions on Syria following discussions with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and expressed a keen focus on removing Hezbollah's influence. His Middle East journey underscores broader geopolitical interests as he seeks peace in the region with an ambitious diplomatic agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

