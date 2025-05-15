Left Menu

Congress Counters BJP on Turkey, Azerbaijan Boycott Debate

The Congress and BJP spar over calls to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan, with the BJP accusing Congress of disconnect from public sentiment. Congress insists that international relationship decisions rest with the government, urging immediate clarification from India's Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:10 IST
The Congress party has responded to the BJP's criticism regarding the calls to boycott trade and tourism with Turkey and Azerbaijan. They asserted that decisions on international relationships should be taken by the government, not the opposition.

The BJP's IT department head, Amit Malviya, expressed on X that the nation is outraged by Turkey and Azerbaijan's support for Pakistan. He criticized the Congress for not aligning with the public's sentiments, suggesting the party deserves political isolation.

In response, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera questioned whether the Indian government has formally severed ties with Turkey and closed its embassy. Emphasizing the need for government clarification, Khera and Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also highlighted perceived discrepancies in the government's approach to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

