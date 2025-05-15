Controversy Surrounds Trump's Potential Acceptance of $400M Jet from Qatar

Concerns are mounting in Congress over former President Donald Trump's potential acceptance of a $400 million airplane from Qatar, intended for use as the United States' Air Force One. The proposal has been met with skepticism from both sides of the political aisle, with Republicans and Democrats voicing reservations.

Key Republican figures, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, have emphasized that the plan would undergo significant scrutiny due to potential legal and security issues. Meanwhile, Democrats view the gift as an illicit foreign donation, possibly infringing the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution.

As the political debate continues, the Defense Department is already working on a new Air Force One replacement, casting further doubt on the necessity of accepting the Qatari aircraft. President Trump's interest in the plane has drawn criticism and intensified calls for a transparent assessment of the offer's implications.

