Marco Rubio Advocates Diplomatic Peace in Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Thursday that President Donald Trump remains receptive to all potential mechanisms designed to ensure a fair peace in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In comments made prior to an informal assembly of foreign ministers in Turkey, Rubio highlighted the United States' desire to witness tangible progress in the negotiations within the next couple of days. He reiterated the United States' position that resolving the conflict through military means is not feasible.

