Marco Rubio Advocates Diplomatic Peace in Ukraine Conflict
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated President Trump is willing to pursue any viable peace mechanism for the Russia-Ukraine war. Speaking in Turkey, Rubio emphasized progress within days and noted that a military solution is not viable for the ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 12:06 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Thursday that President Donald Trump remains receptive to all potential mechanisms designed to ensure a fair peace in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
In comments made prior to an informal assembly of foreign ministers in Turkey, Rubio highlighted the United States' desire to witness tangible progress in the negotiations within the next couple of days. He reiterated the United States' position that resolving the conflict through military means is not feasible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pahalgam Attack Sparks International Urgency for Diplomacy
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran Engages E3 in Crucial Talks
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Rome Set for Key US-Iran Nuclear Talks
Ukraine Open to Peace Talks When Moscow Commits to Real Ceasefire
Mideast Nations Urge Diplomacy Amid India-Pakistan Strife