Rahul Gandhi Accuses Bihar's NDA Government of Undermining Democracy

During a visit to Darbhanga, Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the NDA government, alleging suppression of democratic rights and minority communities. Gandhi was allegedly obstructed by police but continued to his event, highlighting his commitment to social justice and education amidst upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:16 IST
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent visit to Darbhanga, Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the NDA government, describing it as "Double Engine Dhokebaaz Sarkaar". He accused the central administration of being anti-democratic and claimed he was hindered by the Bihar Police on his way to an event at Ambedkar Hostel.

Gandhi's persistence saw him eventually addressing students on foot, criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance. He emphasized the need for a census and underscored his commitment to implementing change once the Congress forms the government in Bihar and the nation.

The event saw reactions from party members like Darbhanga Deputy Mayor Nazia Hasan and NSUI's National President Varun Choudhary, who echoed Gandhi's sentiments about the BJP-JDU's alleged conspiracies and their impact on Dalit and student engagement. Meanwhile, the Bihar Legislative Assembly election looms, set for later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

