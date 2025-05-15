Rahul Gandhi Accuses Bihar's NDA Government of Undermining Democracy

In a recent visit to Darbhanga, Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the NDA government, describing it as "Double Engine Dhokebaaz Sarkaar". He accused the central administration of being anti-democratic and claimed he was hindered by the Bihar Police on his way to an event at Ambedkar Hostel.

Gandhi's persistence saw him eventually addressing students on foot, criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance. He emphasized the need for a census and underscored his commitment to implementing change once the Congress forms the government in Bihar and the nation.

The event saw reactions from party members like Darbhanga Deputy Mayor Nazia Hasan and NSUI's National President Varun Choudhary, who echoed Gandhi's sentiments about the BJP-JDU's alleged conspiracies and their impact on Dalit and student engagement. Meanwhile, the Bihar Legislative Assembly election looms, set for later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)