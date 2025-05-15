Putin's Peace Delegation Falls Short: High Stakes Talks in Turkey
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent aides for peace talks in Turkey, bypassing Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's challenge to meet face-to-face. The absence of Putin dampens expectations for a big breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Both nations maintain firm stances amid U.S. pressure for resolution.
Russian President Vladimir Putin dispatched aides and deputy ministers to Turkey on Thursday for peace talks with Ukraine, bypassing President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's challenge to meet in person. The Kremlin revealed a negotiation team excluding Putin after days of uncertainty about his intentions.
Ukraine's response remains unclear as confusion looms in Istanbul, where international media awaited developments. Russia's TASS agency suggested talks to begin at 0700 GMT, but Ukrainian officials denied any agreement on timing, adding to the uncertainty.
Meanwhile, U.S. and NATO leaders continue pressuring for a peaceful resolution, with U.S. President Donald Trump expressing readiness to join if progress seems feasible. However, Putin's absence lowers hopes for a significant breakthrough.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Zelenskiy
- peace talks
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Turkey
- Trump
- conflict
- Istanbul
- negotiation
ALSO READ
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?
Paramount Global's Legal Showdown with Trump: Settlement on the Horizon?
Trump Weighs In on Putin's Intentions Amid Ukraine Conflict