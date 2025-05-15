Putin's Peace Delegation Falls Short: High Stakes Talks in Turkey

Russian President Vladimir Putin dispatched aides and deputy ministers to Turkey on Thursday for peace talks with Ukraine, bypassing President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's challenge to meet in person. The Kremlin revealed a negotiation team excluding Putin after days of uncertainty about his intentions.

Ukraine's response remains unclear as confusion looms in Istanbul, where international media awaited developments. Russia's TASS agency suggested talks to begin at 0700 GMT, but Ukrainian officials denied any agreement on timing, adding to the uncertainty.

Meanwhile, U.S. and NATO leaders continue pressuring for a peaceful resolution, with U.S. President Donald Trump expressing readiness to join if progress seems feasible. However, Putin's absence lowers hopes for a significant breakthrough.

(With inputs from agencies.)