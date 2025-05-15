BJP's Agrawal Defends Operation Sindoor's Non-violent Strategy

Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, BJP's national general secretary, highlighted India's adherence to Mahatma Gandhi's non-violence during Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorists without harming innocents. The operation aimed to avenge the killing of tourists in Pahalgam while showcasing new war dynamics under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Agrawal dismissed US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering peace as juvenile, akin to children claiming credit for pushing a train. He asserted that Trump's interventions hold no sway in India's strategy, which prioritizes targeted responses against terrorism.

Addressing domestic politics, Agrawal defended Operation Sindoor against Congress's criticism, underscoring BJP's focus on national security and criticizing the Congress for trivializing significant military actions. He also touched upon the controversial statements by political figures, emphasizing BJP's commitment to robust governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)