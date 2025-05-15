Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Denmark-China Relations Amid Taiwan Controversy

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen visits China amidst tensions following former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's Copenhagen tour. Tsai's presence drew Beijing's ire, accusing China of cyber aggressions and expansionism. Despite diplomatic strains over Taiwan, Denmark emphasizes a pragmatic approach to China while acknowledging differences.

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen is set for a strategic visit to China, marking a pivotal moment as tensions escalate following former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's recent appearance in Copenhagen. This tour comes in the wake of Tsai's meetings with Danish lawmakers and her speech at a democracy summit condemning China's cyber assaults and military provocations towards Taiwan.

The visit marks the 75th anniversary of Sino-Danish diplomatic relations and presents an opportunity for dialogue amid controversy sparked by Beijing's strong objection to Tsai's activities in Denmark. The Chinese embassy criticized Copenhagen for its disregard of the one-China policy, emphasizing Taiwan's status as an internal affair not open to international arbitration.

Denmark, maintaining only informal relations with Taiwan, employs a pragmatic stance emphasizing its unwavering one-China policy while recognizing divergences with Beijing. Historical diplomatic strains, like those during the Dalai Lama's visit in 2009, echo in current relations, yet Denmark seeks a balanced dialogue with China, fostering constructive engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

