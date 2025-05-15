Left Menu

Germany's Defense Spending Decision Post-NATO Summit

Germany will determine its defense budget following the NATO summit in June, as per government sources. Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul supports U.S. President Trump's call for NATO members to boost defense expenses to 5% of GDP. Wadephul's comments came before a NATO meeting in Turkey.

Updated: 15-05-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:52 IST
Germany is set to finalize its defense budget after the NATO summit in June, according to a government source who spoke to Reuters on Thursday.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for NATO countries to raise their defense spending to 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP).

Wadephul's remarks came ahead of a meeting with his NATO counterparts in Antalya, Turkey, highlighting Germany's backing of U.S. initiatives in defense spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

