Protests Erupt in Madhya Pradesh Over Minister's Remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

In Bhopal, a protest erupted as the Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress rallied against state cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah following his derogatory remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The protest, which aimed to reach Shah's residence, was stopped by police near the state museum.

Protesters demanded Shah's dismissal, with Mahila Congress president Vibha Patel criticizing Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for not seeking Shah's resignation. Patel asserted this was an affront not only to women but also to the Indian Army, emphasizing the need for immediate governmental action.

Adding to the voices of dissent, Congress leader Santosh Kansana noted the High Court's intervention, which directed registration of an FIR against Shah. Even former Chief Minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti called for Shah's resignation, further spotlighting the controversy surrounding his remarks.

