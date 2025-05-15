Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Madhya Pradesh Over Minister's Remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress demonstrated against Minister Vijay Shah's remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, demanding his dismissal. The protest was halted by police en route to Shah's residence. The High Court mandated an FIR against Shah, adding pressure on the government amid calls for his resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:32 IST
Protests Erupt in Madhya Pradesh Over Minister's Remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi
MP Mahila Congress protesting in Bhopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Bhopal, a protest erupted as the Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress rallied against state cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah following his derogatory remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The protest, which aimed to reach Shah's residence, was stopped by police near the state museum.

Protesters demanded Shah's dismissal, with Mahila Congress president Vibha Patel criticizing Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for not seeking Shah's resignation. Patel asserted this was an affront not only to women but also to the Indian Army, emphasizing the need for immediate governmental action.

Adding to the voices of dissent, Congress leader Santosh Kansana noted the High Court's intervention, which directed registration of an FIR against Shah. Even former Chief Minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti called for Shah's resignation, further spotlighting the controversy surrounding his remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025