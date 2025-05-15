Left Menu

Ending TPS for Afghans: A Staggering Betrayal

The Trump administration's decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans on July 14 has left many, including former U.S. allies, fearful of deportation back to Afghanistan. Critics argue the move is unjust and dangerous, contrasting it with more favorable policies for other nationalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:34 IST
Ending TPS for Afghans: A Staggering Betrayal
Roya

The decision by the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans has sent shockwaves through immigrant communities. This policy shift affects approximately 11,700 people, many of whom fear retribution should they be forced to return to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Roya, a former Afghan public prosecutor who put Taliban members behind bars, expressed her profound dread of returning, fearing retribution. Advocates argue the decision is not only a betrayal of those who aided U.S. efforts but also a reflection of discriminatory policies by the administration.

Senators, veterans, and rights organizations have condemned the move as reckless, particularly given ongoing security and human rights concerns within Afghanistan. The policy also contrasts starkly with more open stances toward refugees from other, non-Muslim countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025