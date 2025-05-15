Ending TPS for Afghans: A Staggering Betrayal
The Trump administration's decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans on July 14 has left many, including former U.S. allies, fearful of deportation back to Afghanistan. Critics argue the move is unjust and dangerous, contrasting it with more favorable policies for other nationalities.
The decision by the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans has sent shockwaves through immigrant communities. This policy shift affects approximately 11,700 people, many of whom fear retribution should they be forced to return to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
Roya, a former Afghan public prosecutor who put Taliban members behind bars, expressed her profound dread of returning, fearing retribution. Advocates argue the decision is not only a betrayal of those who aided U.S. efforts but also a reflection of discriminatory policies by the administration.
Senators, veterans, and rights organizations have condemned the move as reckless, particularly given ongoing security and human rights concerns within Afghanistan. The policy also contrasts starkly with more open stances toward refugees from other, non-Muslim countries.
