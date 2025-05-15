Left Menu

Adidas Reelects Chairman Despite Investor Concerns

Adidas shareholders have reelected Chairman Thomas Rabe for another year, despite dissent from major investors concerned about his multiple roles. The decision, supported by 64.43% of votes, extends Rabe's tenure into his sixth year. Adidas plans to appoint a successor by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:44 IST
Adidas Reelects Chairman Despite Investor Concerns

Amid concerns from top investors, Adidas shareholders have approved the reelection of Chairman Thomas Rabe for another term. The decision was finalized on Thursday, with 64.43% voting in favor, extending Rabe's leadership into his sixth consecutive year.

Key investors, including Allianz Global Investors and Deka, expressed reservations about Rabe's capacity to effectively lead Adidas, citing his concurrent roles as CEO of both Bertelsmann and RTL Group. These investors argued that Rabe's responsibilities outside Adidas could hinder his commitment to the company.

Despite the dissent, Adidas has indicated that preparations are in place for Rabe's succession, aiming to appoint a new chairman by 2025. The extension of Rabe's mandate reflects the board's trust in his leadership amidst the ongoing strategic planning transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025