Russian President Vladimir Putin's potential peace initiative to end the war in Ukraine faces stiff resistance from hawkish anti-Western nationalists at home. Pavel Gubarev, a pro-Moscow activist in Eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, warned against 'freezing' the conflict, embodying the nationalist sentiment against peace efforts.

Dubbed 'Z-patriots,' these nationalists, after the 'Z' symbol painted on Russian military vehicles, challenge the Kremlin's objectives, pushing for a broader military engagement. However, Kremlin insiders claim these nationalists are expected to align with Putin's peace plans eventually.

Despite their current influence, analysts suggest the Z-patriots' impact is limited, with Putin remaining steadfast in his goals. They serve as a barometer for the Kremlin's stance, and their extreme rhetoric could spell trouble if they defy the ultimate settlement strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)