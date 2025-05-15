Left Menu

Untimely Passing of West Bengal MLA Tapas Saha: A Political Repercussion

Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Saha passed away in Kolkata following a brain haemorrhage at age 66. A prominent political figure from Tehatta, Saha was involved in a school recruitment scam investigation. His death has saddened many, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reflecting on his political contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Krishnanagar | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:42 IST
Tapas Saha, a West Bengal MLA from the Trinamool Congress, has died at the age of 66 due to a brain haemorrhage, following his admission to a Kolkata hospital days earlier. His passing has cast a shadow over the state's political community.

Saha, a significant figure within the Trinamool Congress and the MLA for Tehatta constituency, had been under investigation for alleged links to a school recruitment scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation had recently conducted searches at his residence, seizing documents and his mobile phone.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed sorrow over the loss, highlighting Saha's long-standing service and commitment to the party. Despite past controversies, Saha's political journey and grassroots connections had distinguished him within West Bengal's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

