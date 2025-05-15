Left Menu

Flag Faux Pas: BJP MLA's Misstep Sparks Uproar

A video surfaced of BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya using the national flag to wipe his face during a Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur, leading to criticism from the opposition Congress. The act was deemed disrespectful, prompting a political backlash and highlighting issues of politicizing patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:52 IST
Flag Faux Pas: BJP MLA's Misstep Sparks Uproar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP legislator has come under fire after a video emerged of him using the national flag to wipe his face during a Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur. The incident has drawn severe criticism from the opposition Congress, branding the act as 'disrespectful' and highlighting potential insensitivity toward national symbols.

The event, which aimed to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, saw Balmukund Acharya, an MLA from the Hawa Mahal constituency, making the ill-considered gesture as the rally traversed crowded areas of the city. Swift political reactions ensued, with Congress accusing the BJP of politicizing patriotism.

Despite an immediate switch to a regular cloth by Acharya after realizing his mistake, the controversy has already taken root. The Tiranga Yatra witnessed participation from prominent figures such as Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and other senior BJP leaders. The BJP has yet to comment officially on the criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025