Flag Faux Pas: BJP MLA's Misstep Sparks Uproar
A video surfaced of BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya using the national flag to wipe his face during a Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur, leading to criticism from the opposition Congress. The act was deemed disrespectful, prompting a political backlash and highlighting issues of politicizing patriotism.
- Country:
- India
A BJP legislator has come under fire after a video emerged of him using the national flag to wipe his face during a Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur. The incident has drawn severe criticism from the opposition Congress, branding the act as 'disrespectful' and highlighting potential insensitivity toward national symbols.
The event, which aimed to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, saw Balmukund Acharya, an MLA from the Hawa Mahal constituency, making the ill-considered gesture as the rally traversed crowded areas of the city. Swift political reactions ensued, with Congress accusing the BJP of politicizing patriotism.
Despite an immediate switch to a regular cloth by Acharya after realizing his mistake, the controversy has already taken root. The Tiranga Yatra witnessed participation from prominent figures such as Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and other senior BJP leaders. The BJP has yet to comment officially on the criticism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Lowest Level": Pralhad Joshi hits out at Congress over "Gayab" remark
BJP's Sambit Patra Denounces Congress: Calls It 'Pindi' Alliance
Pawar Backs Congress Call for Special Parliament Session Over Pahalgam Attack
Protests Ignite in Assam: Congress Demands CM Sarma's Apology Over Remarks on Women's Integrity
Assam Mahila Congress Stages Protest Over CM's Controversial Remarks