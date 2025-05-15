Flag Faux Pas: BJP MLA's Misstep Sparks Uproar

A BJP legislator has come under fire after a video emerged of him using the national flag to wipe his face during a Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur. The incident has drawn severe criticism from the opposition Congress, branding the act as 'disrespectful' and highlighting potential insensitivity toward national symbols.

The event, which aimed to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, saw Balmukund Acharya, an MLA from the Hawa Mahal constituency, making the ill-considered gesture as the rally traversed crowded areas of the city. Swift political reactions ensued, with Congress accusing the BJP of politicizing patriotism.

Despite an immediate switch to a regular cloth by Acharya after realizing his mistake, the controversy has already taken root. The Tiranga Yatra witnessed participation from prominent figures such as Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and other senior BJP leaders. The BJP has yet to comment officially on the criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)