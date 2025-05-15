Congress Questions Modi's Silence on Trump's Doha Remarks

On Thursday, Congress raised concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence following US President Donald Trump's remarks made in Doha. Trump claimed that India had agreed to implement zero tariffs on certain American goods, contrasting it with India's previously high tariffs.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the implications of Trump's announcement, particularly how it relates to the suspension of Operation Sindoor. Ramesh demanded clarity on any agreement made without public disclosure, emphasizing the need for transparency in international trade negotiations.

Amid these claims, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is in the United States to negotiate a trade deal. The situation has sparked debate regarding trade practices and potential diplomatic implications for India's international relations.

