UK's New Asylum 'Return Hub' Strategy: A Bold Step in Migration Policy

The UK is working closely with multiple countries to set up 'return hubs' for rejected asylum seekers, as disclosed by Prime Minister Kier Starmer during his visit to Albania.

Starmer hailed the concept as a key innovation in addressing irregular migration, distinct from erstwhile schemes considered controversial. He refrained from naming the countries involved in these discussions.

Albania has previously engaged in similar agreements with Italy, though its leader has declined a similar deal with the UK. The initiative exemplifies Europe's shifting strategies to manage asylum claims and is supported by prominent migration policy experts.

