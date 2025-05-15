India and Pakistan: Extending Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have extended the ceasefire until May 18, according to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The ceasefire follows a period of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

India's actions came in response to an April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure, which led to retaliatory strikes by Pakistan.

The DGMOs, Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah and Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, engaged in hotline discussions to reduce alertness levels. Meetings on May 10 and subsequent conversations have contributed to extending the ceasefire, a move aimed at continuing confidence-building measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)