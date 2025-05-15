Left Menu

India-Pakistan Relations: Strictly Bilateral Consensus

India maintains its stance on bilateral relations with Pakistan, with no change in its national consensus. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized that talks with Pakistan will only focus on terrorism, and punitive measures such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty will persist until Pakistan stops supporting cross-border terrorism.

India has reaffirmed its stance on handling relations with Pakistan. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that any discussions will be strictly bilateral, a consensus held for years with no intention of deviation.

Amid ongoing hostilities, Jaishankar emphasized that conversations will solely revolve around terrorism. He highlighted the continuation of the Indus Waters Treaty suspension until Pakistan ceases its support for cross-border terrorism.

Recent hostilities ended after the Directors General of Military Operations from both countries agreed to halt military actions. This move followed precision strikes by India on terrorist sites, countered by Pakistan's attempts to strike Indian bases.

