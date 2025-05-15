India-Pakistan Relations: Strictly Bilateral Consensus

India has reaffirmed its stance on handling relations with Pakistan. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that any discussions will be strictly bilateral, a consensus held for years with no intention of deviation.

Amid ongoing hostilities, Jaishankar emphasized that conversations will solely revolve around terrorism. He highlighted the continuation of the Indus Waters Treaty suspension until Pakistan ceases its support for cross-border terrorism.

Recent hostilities ended after the Directors General of Military Operations from both countries agreed to halt military actions. This move followed precision strikes by India on terrorist sites, countered by Pakistan's attempts to strike Indian bases.

