Left Menu

Uneasy Calm: Life on the Edge at the India-Pakistan Border

Residents along the India-Pakistan border remain anxious despite a ceasefire following intense conflict due to Operation Sindoor. The region suffered significant casualties, displacement, and damage. While some normalcy is returning, fear and insecurity persist, with many still hesitant to resume daily life near the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arnia | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:25 IST
Uneasy Calm: Life on the Edge at the India-Pakistan Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A pall of uncertainty hangs over villages along the India-Pakistan border, despite the return of a tentative calm following Operation Sindoor. The tense situation resulted from India's strikes on terror facilities after a horrific attack that claimed 25 lives.

Thousands were forced to flee their homes due to heavy shelling and remain wary, fearing further skirmishes. "We live in constant fear," said Suram Chand, an elderly returnee. The scars of the recent conflict — both physical and psychological — are still evident.

As markets and activities begin to revive, complete normalcy is elusive. Many villagers are hesitant to return, fearing renewed hostilities. Meanwhile, rituals like the 'havan' in honor of victims have added a somber undertone to the uneasy tranquility that has taken root.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025