Uneasy Calm: Life on the Edge at the India-Pakistan Border
Residents along the India-Pakistan border remain anxious despite a ceasefire following intense conflict due to Operation Sindoor. The region suffered significant casualties, displacement, and damage. While some normalcy is returning, fear and insecurity persist, with many still hesitant to resume daily life near the border.
A pall of uncertainty hangs over villages along the India-Pakistan border, despite the return of a tentative calm following Operation Sindoor. The tense situation resulted from India's strikes on terror facilities after a horrific attack that claimed 25 lives.
Thousands were forced to flee their homes due to heavy shelling and remain wary, fearing further skirmishes. "We live in constant fear," said Suram Chand, an elderly returnee. The scars of the recent conflict — both physical and psychological — are still evident.
As markets and activities begin to revive, complete normalcy is elusive. Many villagers are hesitant to return, fearing renewed hostilities. Meanwhile, rituals like the 'havan' in honor of victims have added a somber undertone to the uneasy tranquility that has taken root.
