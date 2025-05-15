FIFA Congress Delayed Due to Infantino's Late Arrival
The FIFA Congress in Paraguay experienced a delayed start due to FIFA President Gianni Infantino's late arrival. Infantino, arriving from a Middle East trip with Donald Trump, initiated proceedings over two hours behind schedule. The delay was informed to delegates early in the morning.
The FIFA Congress in Paraguay faced an unexpected delay on Thursday, commencing over two hours late due to FIFA President Gianni Infantino's prolonged travels. His trip to the Middle East with former U.S. President Donald Trump caused scheduling disruptions.
Infantino eventually began proceedings at 12:47 p.m. local time, attempting to address the audience in Spanish as a nod to the host nation. The Congress was initially set to start much earlier, but adjustments had to be relayed to attendees due to unforeseen circumstances.
The CONMEBOL convention centre, situated not far from Silvio Pettirossi International Airport, had to accommodate the scheduling shift. FIFA had communicated to its delegates earlier that morning about the delay, citing unspecified reasons, which were linked to travel itinerary changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
