Diplomatic Push: Rubio Urges Direct Trump-Putin Talks
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the need for direct dialogue between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Speaking in Turkey, Rubio expressed skepticism about current discussions and emphasized the importance of high-level engagement for meaningful progress.
In a push for a diplomatic solution, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has emphasized the necessity for direct talks between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine.
Following discussions in Antalya, Rubio is set to continue his diplomatic efforts in Istanbul, meeting with Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and a Ukrainian delegation. However, he expressed limited optimism regarding the outcome of these discussions.
Marco Rubio reiterated his belief that substantial progress is unlikely without a direct interaction between the U.S. and Russian leaders, a sentiment shared by U.S. President Trump. Rubio's comments underscore the importance of high-level diplomacy in resolving international conflicts.
