U.S. Push for Peace: Historic Pact in Africa on the Horizon

The U.S. is facilitating a peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to end a longstanding conflict. Senior adviser Massad Boulos has engaged with leaders from both nations. They're optimistic about cooperating with international partners. A final agreement is anticipated soon, despite lingering challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a renewed diplomatic effort, the United States is making strides toward brokering a peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Speaking in Washington, senior adviser Massad Boulos stated that he has had fruitful discussions with the leaders of both nations regarding the proposed agreement.

Boulos highlighted the ongoing negotiations, emphasizing the positive feedback received from Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi. The draft peace deal aims to cease the decades-long conflict in the mineral-rich region, a point of interest for U.S. foreign policy, which prioritizes access to critical resources.

The involvement of the African Union and Qatar signifies a multinational effort to secure stability in eastern Congo, an area destabilized by the rise of M23 rebels. With the potential for substantial Western investment, the diplomatic conversations remain urgent. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is prepared to host foreign ministers for crucial face-to-face talks, which are hoped to cement peace in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

