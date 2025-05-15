Vice President Dhankhar Hails Operation Sindoor and Commemorates Bhairon Singh Shekhawat
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor's success, emphasizing India's global stance against terrorism. Inaugurating a library in Jaipur, he paid tribute to Bhairon Singh Shekhawat's contributions, highlighting his influence on parliamentary transparency and his nurturing leadership style.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the Indian Armed Forces for their extraordinary success in Operation Sindoor, underscoring India's robust global stance against terrorism. He emphasized that the world no longer demands proof of India's capabilities.
Dhankhar inaugurated the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Memorial Library in Jaipur, emphasizing India's dual victory on military and diplomatic fronts under the Prime Minister's leadership. He highlighted the historic decision to halt the Indus Water Treaty until normalcy is restored.
Paying homage to Bhairon Singh Shekhawat's legacy, the Vice President commended his commitment to transparency in parliamentary processes. He praised Shekhawat's influence as an inclusive leader, inspiring future generations of political leaders.
