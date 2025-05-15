Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Hails Operation Sindoor and Commemorates Bhairon Singh Shekhawat

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor's success, emphasizing India's global stance against terrorism. Inaugurating a library in Jaipur, he paid tribute to Bhairon Singh Shekhawat's contributions, highlighting his influence on parliamentary transparency and his nurturing leadership style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:44 IST
Vice President Dhankhar Hails Operation Sindoor and Commemorates Bhairon Singh Shekhawat
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/X@VPIndia) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the Indian Armed Forces for their extraordinary success in Operation Sindoor, underscoring India's robust global stance against terrorism. He emphasized that the world no longer demands proof of India's capabilities.

Dhankhar inaugurated the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Memorial Library in Jaipur, emphasizing India's dual victory on military and diplomatic fronts under the Prime Minister's leadership. He highlighted the historic decision to halt the Indus Water Treaty until normalcy is restored.

Paying homage to Bhairon Singh Shekhawat's legacy, the Vice President commended his commitment to transparency in parliamentary processes. He praised Shekhawat's influence as an inclusive leader, inspiring future generations of political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025