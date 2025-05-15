Tiranga Yatra: A Vigilant Tribute to India's Armed Forces

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi participated in a Tiranga Yatra in Kerala's Thrissur district, marking a tribute to the armed forces involved in India's 'Operation Sindoor', a significant operation against terrorism.

The yatra featured hundreds, including BJP leaders Sobha Surendran and B Gopalakrishnan, marching through Thrissur with Indian flags and balloons, showcasing national pride.

Gopi emphasized to reporters that India's armed forces delivered a crucial warning to global terrorism, highlighting the government's commitment to confronting threats worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)