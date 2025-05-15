Tiranga Yatra: A Vigilant Tribute to India's Armed Forces
Union Minister Suresh Gopi joined a Tiranga Yatra in Kerala, paying homage to the armed forces involved in India's 'Operation Sindoor' against terrorism. The march, reflecting nationalistic spirit, was also attended by BJP leaders, emphasizing India's strong stance against global terrorism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi participated in a Tiranga Yatra in Kerala's Thrissur district, marking a tribute to the armed forces involved in India's 'Operation Sindoor', a significant operation against terrorism.
The yatra featured hundreds, including BJP leaders Sobha Surendran and B Gopalakrishnan, marching through Thrissur with Indian flags and balloons, showcasing national pride.
Gopi emphasized to reporters that India's armed forces delivered a crucial warning to global terrorism, highlighting the government's commitment to confronting threats worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US-India Collaborate to Counter Terrorism in South Asia
India-Egypt Unites Against Terrorism: Key Agreements in Cairo
Amit Shah Reaffirms India's Resolute Stance Against Terrorism
Nasir Aslam Wani Condemns Terrorism, Backs Labour Welfare at International Labour Day
Honoring Bodofa Brahma: Assam's Tribute and India's Anti-Terrorism Stance