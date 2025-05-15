Left Menu

Tiranga Yatra: A Vigilant Tribute to India's Armed Forces

Union Minister Suresh Gopi joined a Tiranga Yatra in Kerala, paying homage to the armed forces involved in India's 'Operation Sindoor' against terrorism. The march, reflecting nationalistic spirit, was also attended by BJP leaders, emphasizing India's strong stance against global terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi participated in a Tiranga Yatra in Kerala's Thrissur district, marking a tribute to the armed forces involved in India's 'Operation Sindoor', a significant operation against terrorism.

The yatra featured hundreds, including BJP leaders Sobha Surendran and B Gopalakrishnan, marching through Thrissur with Indian flags and balloons, showcasing national pride.

Gopi emphasized to reporters that India's armed forces delivered a crucial warning to global terrorism, highlighting the government's commitment to confronting threats worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

