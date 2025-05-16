Farooq Abdullah Advocates Patience for Jammu and Kashmir's Transformation

Farooq Abdullah, chief of the National Conference, called for realistic expectations concerning the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that his party-led government, formed last year, cannot remedy a decade of developmental setbacks overnight.

Speaking at the Reshi Gund area in Kupwara district, Abdullah highlighted the Omar Abdullah-led administration's focus on involving citizens in governance. He reiterated the government's dedication to addressing long-standing regional challenges through public participation.

He assured that, although holding an absolute majority, the administration favors inclusive policymaking over unilateral decisions, aiming for significant regional improvements by fulfilling its election promises within the five-year tenure.

