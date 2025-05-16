Left Menu

Harvard Antisemitism Lawsuit: A Sudden Conclusion

Jewish student Alexander Kestenbaum's lawsuit against Harvard University, accusing the institution of ignoring antisemitism, was dismissed. The dismissal followed Harvard's pledge to enhance protections for Jewish students amid prior legal actions. Kestenbaum graduated last year and remains active in efforts against university antisemitism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 03:59 IST
A lawsuit by Jewish student Alexander Kestenbaum against Harvard University, regarding alleged antisemitism, has concluded abruptly with a dismissal. The nature of a potential settlement remains undisclosed.

Though the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, requiring no further legal action by Kestenbaum, it occurred after Harvard agreed on heightened protections for Jewish students. This followed claims from various groups highlighting persistent antisemitism issues on campus.

Kestenbaum, who did not settle in earlier agreements, continues to be a significant figure in the campaign against antisemitism in U.S. universities, supported by Republican-led initiatives. Concurrently, Harvard faces challenges from the Trump administration, which has halted over $2.6 billion in grants, provoking legal disputes over academic freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

