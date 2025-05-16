Left Menu

U.S. Arms Deals with UAE: Controversy and Congressional Pushback

U.S. congressional Democrats aim to block arms sales to the United Arab Emirates over alleged involvement in Sudan's civil war and ties to cryptocurrency. Senate resolutions target $1.6 billion in sales. Trump supports strengthening UAE relations amidst ongoing allegations of 'nuclear grade corruption.' No arms block has survived a presidential veto.

16-05-2025
In a move that underscores growing tensions over arms sales, U.S. congressional Democrats have initiated efforts to halt proposed arms deals with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), citing concerns about the Gulf state's alleged involvement in Sudan's civil war and entanglements with cryptocurrency ventures.

A coalition led by Senators Chris Murphy and Bernie Sanders introduced resolutions to block the sales, pointing to UAE's alleged support of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces and a $2 billion crypto investment linked to Trump-related ventures. Allegations have surfaced about potential conflicts of interest, with lawmakers describing the situation as "nuclear grade corruption."

This push by Democrats comes amidst President Donald Trump's newly announced $200 billion deals with the UAE, which he classified as essential to bolstering U.S.-UAE relations. Despite the Democratic effort, no congressional block of arms sales has ever successfully endured a presidential veto.

