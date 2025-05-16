World Leaders Engaged in High-stakes Diplomacy and Deals

The geopolitical landscape is turbulent as a series of critical events unfolds across the globe. In Gaza, destructive airstrikes by Israel have resulted in numerous casualties, drawing international attention.

On the diplomatic front, President Donald Trump has actively engaged with leaders in the Middle East and Africa, pursuing peace plans and economic agreements. Notably, his tour led to a massive $200 billion economic pact with the UAE, highlighting U.S.-Gulf relations.

Meanwhile, the U.N.'s stance on U.S.-supported aid efforts in Gaza, along with potential sanctions relief for Syria, underscores the ongoing complexity of international diplomacy in these tumultuous times.

(With inputs from agencies.)