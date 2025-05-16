Britain Debates Landmark Assisted Dying Law
The UK Parliament is set to debate a significant reform on assisted dying for terminally ill individuals, following earlier support for the legislation. The proposed law, to be decided upon after an emotional debate, has stirred public opinion and prompted concerns over the protection of vulnerable people.
The British Parliament is gearing up for a pivotal debate on Friday regarding the proposed law on assisted dying for terminally ill individuals. This comes after an earlier vote of 330 to 275 in November showed support for the legislation.
The draft law, applicable in England and Wales, would allow mentally competent adults with less than six months to live the right to medically assisted death. However, this has drawn considerable debate and revisions ahead of Friday's session, highlighting the sensitive nature of the legislation.
Public opinion largely favors the bill, though some lawmakers express concerns over protections for vulnerable patients, and there are calls to enhance palliative care. A significant change in the revised bill is the requirement for a panel, instead of court approval, to determine eligibility for assisted dying.
(With inputs from agencies.)
