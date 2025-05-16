Controversy Erupts Over Comey's '8647' Seashell Post on Social Media
Former FBI Director James Comey's social media post featuring '8647' sparked controversy, with Trump supporters interpreting it as a threat against President Trump. The numbers carry different connotations, which led to the post's removal. U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security are investigating the matter.
Former FBI Director James Comey sparked controversy with a social media post featuring the number '8647,' which some Trump supporters interpreted as a veiled threat against President Donald Trump. The post was removed after an uproar over its potential political implications.
In American slang, the number 86 means to eject someone, while 47 is associated with Trump being the 47th president. Some supporters took the interpretation as a call for Trump's removal by violent means. Comey clarified he was unaware of such associations and opposes violence.
The Secret Service is investigating the matter, with spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi emphasizing the seriousness of rhetoric interpreted as threats. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and current FBI Director Kash Patel are also involved in addressing the issue.
